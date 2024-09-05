How Dhoni played a hand in Simarjeet's success

IMAGE: Simarjeet Singh has shown sparks of brilliance in limited opportunities for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh credits Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cricketing genius for becoming a "better T20 bowler".

Simarjeet is the leading wicket taker in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who has taken 15 wickets for East Delhi Riders in the DPL, impressed with his back-of-the-length deliveries to snare the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson in CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals last IPL.

“MS Dhoni has helped me to develop myself as a better T20 bowler. I don't think nobody else knows more about T20 cricket than him," the right-arm pacer told PTI videos in an exclusive interview.

"He (MS Dhoni) has taught me a lot; it's not just one thing he has helped me with. We keep asking him for advice, and he always simplifies things by saying that playing simple cricket is the best way to play."

With the senior players returning to the domestic arena from the 2024-25 season, Simarjeet is looking forward to learn from their experience and better his overall game.

"I just want to learn and when senior India players come and play domestic cricket. We get to learn a lot for them,” he said.

There will be a mega auction for the next IPL and the fast bowler feels he just wants to keep growing as a cricketer.

"I just want to play cricket. My focus is on contributing wherever I'm selected and growing as a cricketer with whichever franchise picks me."

