T20 World Cup: The Biggest Upsets

The T20 World Cup in Australia has all the twists and turns with several teams punching above their weight.

In the 2022 competition, we have seen Ireland defeat England, Zimbabwe getting the better of Pakistan and the mother of all upsets -- South Africa knocked out of the tournament after losing to The Netherlands in their final Super-12 game.

A look at the major upsets of this World Cup:

Netherlands beat South Africa:

IMAGE: The Netherlands pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the T20 World Cup, sending South Africa tumbling out of the competition. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Yet again, South Africa became victim to another upset in the World Cup after failing to chase down 159 runs at Adelaide on Sunday morning.

South Africa were looking like the team to beat after their win against India, but two back-to-back losses against Pakistan and The Netherlands tossed out of the tournament.

There were Dutch heroes all round as they successfully defended 158-4 by restricting the Proteas to 145-8 in reply.

Their top four batters all made runs with South Africa-born man-of-the-match Colin Ackermann scoring an unbeaten 41 to power the men in orange to 158 after being put in to bat.

Other former South Africans hastened the Proteas' downfall, with Johannesburg-born paceman Brandon Glover taking 3-9 in a two-over burst to scythe through the middle order.

Former South Africa all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe took arguably the catch of the tournament to remove the dangerous David Miller for 17, scrambling back from short fine leg to snaffle the ball as he tumbled to the grass.

From there on, the Proteas crumbled to finish at 145, blowing another chance to shed their long-held reputation as World Cup 'chokers'.

IMAGE: Ireland pulled off a major upset defeating England by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Rain may have marred the end to the match at the MCG, though Ireland will feel they deserved victory.

Eleven years after Kevin O'Brien led them to a famous victory against their neighbours in a steamy run-chase in Bengaluru, the Irish were once again at it.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie led with the bat, scoring 47-ball 62, well-complimented by Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27).

England were unable to gather much momentum during their chase of Ireland's 157.

Chasing the tricky target, the 2010 champions were 105/5 in 14.3 overs, five runs short of the DLS target of 110 as play could not be started within the cut-off time due to rain and Ireland completed their second win over England in a World Cup.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan:

IMAGE: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup Super 12 match. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a low scoring encounter.

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza sensationally picked up 3-25 and sent openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan packing in the first five overs.

Pakistan's chase got off to a rocky start, squeezed at 36-3 in the eighth over with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, back in the dugout for 14 having chopped a delivery from two-metre tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Some inspired bowling from Raza and Brad Evans saw Pakistan needing 10 off the last over. Evans had Mhammad Nawaz caught off the penultimate ball with Pakistan needing three from one. Raza and wicket-keeper Chakabva ran out Shaheen Shah Afridi, trying to steal a second to hand Zimbabwe a one-run victory.

Pre tournament favourites, reigning champions and hosts Australia were also dumped out of the tournament.

Australia had needed a Sri Lanka upset to keep alive their chance of progress into the semi-finals, but those hopes were dashed after England's nervy victory over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, who made it to three finals in the history of the competition, failed to threaten and bowed out after losing three of their five matches.