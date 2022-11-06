News
India in semis; Pakistan v B'desh a virtual quarters

By Rediff Cricket
November 06, 2022 10:19 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: T20 World Cup 2022 has produced the most crazy results. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.

 

The outcome sent India, who face Zimbabwe later in the day, through to semi-finals while the Pakistan v Bangladesh match becomes a virtual quarterfinal. The winner will join India, England and New Zealand. Pakistan will absolutely fancy their chances.

But this tournament is has been topsy-turvy! Zimbabwe beat Pakistan, Ireland beat England and now South Africa lose to Netherlands.

You never know what's going to happen next!

