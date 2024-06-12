News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Recharges Before USA Game

Rohit Recharges Before USA Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 12, 2024 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, is proving to be a master of both on and off-field play during the T20 World Cup.

Following dominant victories against Ireland and Pakistan, Rohit took a well-deserved break to recharge with his family.

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit posted a series of pictures titled 'One With Nature'. The photos capture the Sharma family connecting with the beauty of the New York wilderness.

Rohit documented the outing with some stunning nature shots and a sweet family portrait alongside Ritika and their daughter, Samaira.

Rohit Sharma

Refreshed and reconnected, Rohit leads Team India into their next challenge -- a crucial match against the USA on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Manjrekar Questions Kohli's Role
Manjrekar Questions Kohli's Role
T20 WC: Aus crush Namibia, secure Super 8 berth
T20 WC: Aus crush Namibia, secure Super 8 berth
T20 WC: Rain forces SL-Nepal match to be called off
T20 WC: Rain forces SL-Nepal match to be called off
'We wanted to win in 14, but pitch made it difficult'
'We wanted to win in 14, but pitch made it difficult'
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan ease past Canada to stay alive
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan ease past Canada to stay alive

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC: USA eye upset; India aim to seal Super 8 spot

T20 WC: USA eye upset; India aim to seal Super 8 spot

PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances