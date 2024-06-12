Rohit Recharges Before USA Game

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, is proving to be a master of both on and off-field play during the T20 World Cup.

Following dominant victories against Ireland and Pakistan, Rohit took a well-deserved break to recharge with his family.

Rohit posted a series of pictures titled 'One With Nature'. The photos capture the Sharma family connecting with the beauty of the New York wilderness.

Rohit documented the outing with some stunning nature shots and a sweet family portrait alongside Ritika and their daughter, Samaira.

Refreshed and reconnected, Rohit leads Team India into their next challenge -- a crucial match against the USA on Wednesday.