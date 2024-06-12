News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance

Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance

Source: PTI
June 12, 2024 00:37 IST
India pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imad Wasim with teammates. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

India will not be taking the foot off the gas pedal given USA's exploits in the T20 World Cup right after producing one of their best-ever bowling performances, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Tuesday.
      
India are coming off a sensational six-run win over arch rivals Pakistan here at the Nassau County ground — a low scoring thriller in which the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowlers turned the game in favour of the 2007 winners even though they managed a mere 119 batting first.
    
 "There were a couple of them, I thought (but) in a different format. The Test win in South Africa in the last game (Newlands, Cape Town) was phenomenal," Mhambrey said when asked where did India's bowling show rank for him.
    
"But if you look at the context of the game, look at the tournament, the pressure, the way to have them handle the pressure, this was definitely a very much up there in terms of the performance," he told the media on the eve of their contest against USA.
    
 "In a game like this, especially when you have so much pressure in terms of the high intensity game, obviously a game against Pakistan is always going to be high intensity whatever you say," he said.

With USA having defeated Pakistan earlier in a Super-Over finish, Mhambrey said it won't be wise to take any opponent lightly.  
"You can't take any game lightly. This is this the World Cup," he said, adding "Every game matters. Your your rhythm is important. Winning is a habit that you need to get into early. You need to get it early to form the context of the game.

Source: PTI
