PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India's Consul General in New York, hosted the country's cricket team that is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup, on Tuesday.

Pradhan and the Indian diaspora in New York welcomed the contingent, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also present on the occasion.

"@IndiainNewYork hosted a reception to welcome #TeamIndia; Cd'A a.i. Amb @ranganathan_sr & Consul General @binaysrikant76 welcomed the team; Captain @ImRo45, Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid & team members interacted with the Indian diaspora leaders from different walks of life; sincere thanks to entire team @BCCI esp Hon. President Mr Roger Binny, Hon. Secretary @JayShah & Hon.Vice President Mr Rajeev Shukla," the Consulate General of India, New York, tweeted.

"This is the 1st time #TeamIndia is playing cricket in New York & first time playing World Cup in the US; Cheering for Team India to go back home with the T20 World Cup!"

India’s Rohit-led team is unbeaten in the tournament so far, registering an eight-wicket and six-run win over Ireland and Pakistan respectively in Group A.

India will play tournament co-hosts the United States on Wednesday.

The US is hosting the tournament with the West Indies.

Photographs: Consulate General of India, New York/X