News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

PIX: 'Cheering for Team India to go back with T20 WC!'

June 12, 2024 00:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India’s T20 World Cup players at the reception hosted by Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India's Consul General in New York, on Tuesday.

Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India's Consul General in New York, hosted the country's cricket team that is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup, on Tuesday.

Pradhan and the Indian diaspora in New York welcomed the contingent, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

 

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also present on the occasion.

"@IndiainNewYork hosted a reception to welcome #TeamIndia; Cd'A a.i. Amb @ranganathan_sr & Consul General @binaysrikant76 welcomed the team; Captain @ImRo45, Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid & team members interacted with the Indian diaspora leaders from different walks of life; sincere thanks to entire team @BCCI esp Hon. President Mr Roger Binny, Hon. Secretary @JayShah & Hon.Vice President Mr Rajeev Shukla," the Consulate General of India, New York, tweeted.

India’s T20 World Cup players at the reception hosted by Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India's Consul General in New York, on Tuesday.

"This is the 1st time #TeamIndia is playing cricket in New York & first time playing World Cup in the US; Cheering for Team India to go back home with the T20 World Cup!"

India’s Rohit-led team is unbeaten in the tournament so far, registering an eight-wicket and six-run win over Ireland and Pakistan respectively in Group A.

India’s T20 World Cup players at the reception hosted by Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India's Consul General in New York, on Tuesday.

India will play tournament co-hosts the United States on Wednesday.

The US is hosting the tournament with the West Indies.

Photographs: Consulate General of India, New York/X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
T20 WC: Australia eye Super 8 spot; do-or-die for SL
T20 WC: Australia eye Super 8 spot; do-or-die for SL
'Pant's jokes eased batting pressure', says Axar
'Pant's jokes eased batting pressure', says Axar
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
'Exciting, not intimidating to play against India'
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Mhambrey lauds India's impressive bowling performance
Rift in MVA as Cong opposes Uddhav on MLC names
Rift in MVA as Cong opposes Uddhav on MLC names
Football: Controversial goal robs India against Qatar
Football: Controversial goal robs India against Qatar

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 WC: USA eye upset; India aim to seal Super 8 spot

T20 WC: USA eye upset; India aim to seal Super 8 spot

T20 WC PIX: Pakistan ease past Canada to stay alive

T20 WC PIX: Pakistan ease past Canada to stay alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances