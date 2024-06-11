News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Manjrekar Questions Kohli's Role

Manjrekar Questions Kohli's Role

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2024 12:24 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looks dejected after being caught by Usman Khan off Naseem Shah on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
 

Commentator and retired cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performance in India's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Bumrah's exceptional bowling -- 3 wickets for just 14 runs -- proved decisive in India's narrow six run victory.

Virat Kohli

Manjrekar took to social media to acknowledge Bumrah's impact, stating, 'While Indian media obsesses over Virat & Co, Jasprit Bumrah quietly wins games for India single-handedly. By far the best player in the Indian team & has been for a while now. #JaspritBumrah #ICCT20WC.'

His tweet subtly contrasted Bumrah's performance with Virat Kohli, who scored only 4 runs.

REDIFF CRICKET
