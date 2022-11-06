News
SKY is the limit: Another T20I record for Surya

SKY is the limit: Another T20I record for Surya

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 06, 2022 17:49 IST
uryakumar Yadav of India bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav sets an astounding T20 record. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

The batter accomplished this feat in his side's final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the match, Suryakumar put his perfect finishing touches to make sure India finished their innings on a high. He scored 61* off just 25 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 244.00.

 

In 28 innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117. These runs have come at a strike rate of 186.24.

Suryakumar is only the second player in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

In 2021, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. Rizwan scored a century and 12 half-centuries that year, with a top score of 104*.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
