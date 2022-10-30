News
T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly

T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly

October 30, 2022 16:35 IST
Jos Buttler of England and Aaron Finch of Australia shake hands with the umpires

IMAGE: os Buttler of England and Aaron Finch of Australia shake hands with the umpires as the game is called off. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia captain Aaron Finch said his team cannot afford to take Ireland lightly in Monday's T20 World Cup contest, especially after Andy Balbirnie's side pulled off a massive giant-killing act against England.

Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches.

"They've got some seriously talented players," Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

 

"They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximise that as well,"

Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland's, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

"We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game," the opener said.

"First and foremost, you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward. I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself with too much to do,"

Australia have amassed a string of explosive batters in their lineup but Finch said the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David could play the anchor's role as well.

"Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for. He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through," Finch said.

Source: REUTERS
PIX: Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe after chaotic final over
Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'
'Sultan of swing' Akram reveals addiction to cocaine
Amid 'poaching row', Telangana revokes consent to CBI
Pak keep semis hopes alive with win over Netherlands
BJP promises UCC in Gujarat: What Kejriwal said
Satyendar Jain gets special treatment in Tihar: ED
T20 World cup

Pak keep semis hopes alive with win over Netherlands

Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery

