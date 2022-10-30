T20 world Cup: Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery vs Zim

IMAGE: Players returned to the field with an extra run added to Zimbabwe's score and four runs required for victory and the batting side given a free hit. Fortunately for Bangladesh, Musaddek Hossain fired in an excellent delivery that Blessing Muzarabani was unable to get a hold of as the Asian side got a second chance to celebrate the thrilling victory. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

In an unprecedented incident during the T20 World Cup match between players of both the teams were called back from the dugout after the game's last delivery was deemed a no-ball by the umpires in Brisbane on Sunday.

Requiring five off the last ball, Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Mosaddek Hossain's bowling as the Bangladeshi players and fans broke into a celebration.

Stumps were uprooted and the players were back in the dugout after shaking hands but just then the TV umpires declared the final ball as a no-ball after finding Nurul to be guilty of collecting the ball fractionally infront of the stumps, making the stumping invalid.

Zimbabwe were thus awarded a free-hit and they needed four runs to win the match but it was not to be as Mosaddek showed great nerves to calmly sent down the final delivery which Muzarabani failed to connect yet again, much to the relief of Bangladeshi fans.

"We all were nervous. It was a very good match, it wasn't very easy for us. It was the first time I saw something like that (no ball)," Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was adjudged the Player of the match for taking three wickets, said after the match.

The drama unfolded in the final over with Zimbabwe needing 16 to win after Sean Williams had revived the run chase with a 42-ball 64-run knock after they had slipped to 35-4 in the powerplay.

It turned out to be an absolute potboiler as Zimbabwe amassed 11 runs off the first five deliveries, despite losing two wickets.

While the first ball went for a leg bye, Hossain picked up Brad Evans (2) in the second ball after he failed to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary.

The third ball went for a leg bye four as Richard Ngarava kept Zimbabwe's hopes alive by clobbering a four and a six in the next two balls.

Hossain, however, swung it back in Bangladesh's favour when he had Ngarava stumped in the next ball, leaving Zimbabwe five to get off the final delivery.

Desperate to take his team home, new man Muzarabani then swung his bat but missed it completely as Nurul disturbed the stumps.

But onfield umpires then referred the last ball to the TV umpire, who deemed it to be a no-ball, giving a new lease of life to the Zimbabwean team.

However, Zimbabwea sunk in despair after Muzarabani failed to connect for the second time.

"What drama. Great game but hard luck Zimbabwe. #ZIMvsBAN," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

According to Law 27.3.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket: "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler, touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run.

"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

It was yet another thrilling finish in the ongoing showpeice, which has witnessed some sensational games so far.

During the recent match between India and Pakistan, social media was abuzz after the inaugural champions were given three byes after Virat Kohli was dismissed off a free hit.