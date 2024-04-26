News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India can speak...: US on Australian journalist's visa row

India can speak...: US on Australian journalist's visa row

By Lalit K Jha
April 26, 2024 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States on Thursday said India can speak about its visa policy and, as such, refrained from commenting on the allegation of denial of visa renewal of an Australian journalist.

IMAGE: Australian journalist Avani Dias. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avani Dias on Instagram

"Look, the government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That is not something I am going to opine on from here," US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference.

He was responding to a question on the controversy surrounding the visa of Australian journalist Avani Dias.

 

"Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That is why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak to the specific," Patel said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is PM's Authoritarianism Good For India?
Is PM's Authoritarianism Good For India?
'Govt wants to control what people read, think'
'Govt wants to control what people read, think'
Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'pressure'
Kashmiri journalist denied award due to 'pressure'
SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
'My husband slapped me'
'My husband slapped me'
'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'
'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'
Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori
Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Oz scribe 'forced' to leave India for her reportage

Oz scribe 'forced' to leave India for her reportage

Deported journalist depicted India poorly: Govt to HC

Deported journalist depicted India poorly: Govt to HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances