Rediff.com  » Getahead » So That's Why Sharvari, Vaani Are Looking So Pretty

So That's Why Sharvari, Vaani Are Looking So Pretty

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: April 26, 2024 10:00 IST
Wearing florals in the summer is wearing like jackets in winter; it's something you just do!

The season seems incomplete without a dash of blooms in your wardrobe. 

The freshness of these flowery prints is hard to miss.

But if you are worried that you might end up looking like wallpaper, here are some-celeb inspired tips that can help.

IMAGE: 'Tis' the season of SPF 50' for Sharvari who glows in blue and green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When the weather gets sunny, Vaani Kapoor combines her love for graceful silhouettes with vibrant blooms. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The pretty colours on Karishma Tanna's twirl-worthy co-ord set are cool and relaxed. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's 'florals and fun' for Rakul Singh, whose foray into the floral world is elegant, feminine and pretty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde packs a punch in a cute lime-yellow dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan finds the perfect solution to stay cool with a bandeau bikini top and pastel pink drawstring pants. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh will certainly make it to your mood board in this breezy number. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
