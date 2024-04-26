So That's Why Sharvari, Vaani Are Looking So Pretty

Wearing florals in the summer is wearing like jackets in winter; it's something you just do!

The season seems incomplete without a dash of blooms in your wardrobe.

The freshness of these flowery prints is hard to miss.

But if you are worried that you might end up looking like wallpaper, here are some-celeb inspired tips that can help.

IMAGE: 'Tis' the season of SPF 50' for Sharvari who glows in blue and green.

IMAGE: When the weather gets sunny, Vaani Kapoor combines her love for graceful silhouettes with vibrant blooms.

IMAGE: The pretty colours on Karishma Tanna's twirl-worthy co-ord set are cool and relaxed.

IMAGE: It's 'florals and fun' for Rakul Singh, whose foray into the floral world is elegant, feminine and pretty.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde packs a punch in a cute lime-yellow dress.

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan finds the perfect solution to stay cool with a bandeau bikini top and pastel pink drawstring pants.

