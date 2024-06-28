News
Shafali blazes fastest double ton in test cricket!

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in test cricket!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 28, 2024 17:11 IST
IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates following her double century, a fantastic knock which included 23 fours and 8 sixes Photograph: BCCI Women's / X

Indian opener Shafali Verma rewrote history books today, smashing the fastest double century in women's Test cricket. The 20-year-old achieved the feat in just 194 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland (248 balls).

Verma's knock was a display of pure power, with 23 fours and 8 sixes. She joins former Indian captain Mithali Raj as the only two Indian women to score a double century in Tests. Raj achieved the feat in 2002 against England.

Opener Smriti Mandhana also provided a solid foundation with a well-made 149. Together, the duo stitched up a massive opening partnership of 292 runs in just 52 overs, putting India in a dominant position on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa.

 

Shafali and Mandhana Smash Record Partnership in Women's Test

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma recorded the second-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket.  Photograph: BCCI Women's / X
 
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma rewrote the record books on Friday, carving the highest opening partnership in women's Test history. Their dominant 292-run stand against South Africa eclipsed the previous record of 241 runs set by Pakistan in 2004.

This wasn't just a record-breaking opening act; it was the second-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket. Only the 309-run stand for the third wicket by Australia in 1987 stands taller.

IMAGE: Smriti celebrates her century in style. Photograph: BCCI Women's / X

The Indian duo surpassed their own best opening partnership of 167 runs and also demolished the previous highest Indian partnership for any wicket (275 runs).

Mandhana fell agonizingly short of a 150, dismissed on 149. However, Verma continued her rampage, becoming the fourth Indian woman to score a 150+ Test score.

This strong showing puts India in a commanding position on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa.

Source: PTI
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

