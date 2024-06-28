Shafali blazes fastest double ton in test cricket!

Indian opener Shafali Verma rewrote history books today, smashing the fastest double century in women's Test cricket. The 20-year-old achieved the feat in just 194 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland (248 balls).
Verma's knock was a display of pure power, with 23 fours and 8 sixes. She joins former Indian captain Mithali Raj as the only two Indian women to score a double century in Tests. Raj achieved the feat in 2002 against England.
Opener Smriti Mandhana also provided a solid foundation with a well-made 149. Together, the duo stitched up a massive opening partnership of 292 runs in just 52 overs, putting India in a dominant position on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa.
Shafali and Mandhana Smash Record Partnership in Women's Test
This wasn't just a record-breaking opening act; it was the second-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's Test cricket. Only the 309-run stand for the third wicket by Australia in 1987 stands taller.
The Indian duo surpassed their own best opening partnership of 167 runs and also demolished the previous highest Indian partnership for any wicket (275 runs).
Mandhana fell agonizingly short of a 150, dismissed on 149. However, Verma continued her rampage, becoming the fourth Indian woman to score a 150+ Test score.
This strong showing puts India in a commanding position on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa.