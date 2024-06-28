A dominant India thrashed England by 68 runs in the second semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday to set up an exciting final against South Africa.



India and South Africa are the two unbeaten teams in the World Cup. While India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and finished runners up to Sri Lanka in 2014, this is the first time South Africa have reached the title clash of an ICC World Cup across formats.



Overall, this is the seventh time that India have made it to the final of World Cups including ODIs and T20s. They have won three World titles so far -- including two ODI World Cups (1983 and 2011) and the T20 World Cup in 2007.



How India have fared in World Cup finals:





1983 ODI World Cup final -- Won against West Indies

IMAGE: Kapil Dev is presented with the 1983 World Cup trophy by Robert Carr, then the chairman of Prudential Assurance, the title sponsors of the 1983 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

India turned the cricketing world upside down when they stunned the mighty West Indies to win the 1983 World Cup final.



After being shot out for 183, Kapil Dev and his bowlers produced one of the most sensational comebacks as they sent the power-packed West Indies batting line-up crashing for 140.

India's greatest cricketing moment also proved to be a revolution for the sport in the country as cricket took over India and its people from that moment onwards.



The legendary image of Kapil Dev lifting the Prudential World Cup trophy on the Lord's balcony on June 25, 1983 still gives Indians immense pride.



2003 ODI World Cup final -- Lost to Australia

IMAGE: The dejected Indian players after losing the 2003 World Cup final against Australia in Johannesburg. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Reuters

After that famous triumph in 1983, it took India another 20 years reach a World Cup final.



Sourav Ganguly's India featuring a star-studded line-up including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh

were hammered by Australia in the final in Johannesburg.



Australia raked up a mammoth 359/2 courtesy of Ricky Ponting's unbeaten century (140) as India succumbed under the pressure of the huge run chase and were bowled out for 234 to lose by a big margin of 125 runs.



2007 T20 World Cup final - Won against Pakistan

IMAGE: The jubilant Indian players after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Photograph: BCCI/X

India produced another major shock as a young team under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni exceeded all expectations to triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.



The final in Johannesburg produced a thrilling battle as India and Pakistan fought till the very end.



India finished a close winner as they edged Pakistan by five runs with Joginder Sharma getting the key wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq for 43 caught at short fine leg by S Sreesanth to send the entire country into wild celebrations.



2011 ODI World Cup final - Won against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: India outclassed Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to claim their second ODI World Cup title. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mahendra Singh Dhoni etched his name in cricketing folklore as the guided India to a World Cup victory at home -- their first ODI World Cup title after 28 years.



Gautam Gambhir made 97 while Dhoni slammed 91 as India cruised to a six-wicket victory in the final against Sri Lanka in front of their beloved home fans at the Wankhede stadium.



2014 T20 World Cup final - Lost to Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina react after losing the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

Sri Lanka extracted revenge for the 2011 World Cup loss as they registered a six wicket victory against India in the final of the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur, Dhaka.



Virat Kohli smashed 77 from 58 balls but not much contributions from the other batters meant India finished on a below-par 130/4 which Sri Lanka chased down easily courtesy of Kumar Sangakkara's 52 not out from 35 balls.



2023 ODI World Cup final - Lost to Australia

IMAGE: India went down to Australia by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India suffered another heartbreak in a major final when they were outclassed by Australia in the title clash of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad.



India's batters seemed to have choked under the pressure of a big final as despite the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul getting off to starts, India could manage only 240.

In reply, Travis Head smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park, hitting a brilliant 137 from 120 balls, to help Australia win by six wickets and claim their sixth ODI World Cup.