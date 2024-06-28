T20 World Cup Final At Weather's Mercy

IMAGE: India and South Africa face off in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Barbados ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval.

The Men in Blue stormed into the final after beating England by 68 runs at the Providence stadium in Guyana on Thursday. South Africa confirmed their place in the final match after beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.

England Captain Jos Buttler feels a thriller is on the cards.

'The two top sides in the final is going to be a game of small margins and it's going to be a great game. Two really good teams,' Buttler said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

But the weather is not very promising on the day of the final, that will be played on Saturday, June 29.

The final has a reserve day in case rain wreaks havoc but that day too rain gods won't be too kind.

According to accuweather.com, the weather conditions in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday is expected to be 'cloudy, windy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm early in the day.'

For the reserve day, the forecast reads somewhat similar: 'Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occassional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.'

The ground staff at the Kensington Oval will be on their toes if they are to a host a final and have a champion at the end of the two days.