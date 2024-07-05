News
SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya

SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 23:37 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya spends quality time with his son Agastya. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya finally returned home after a long stint in the USA and West Indies and shared a heart warming moment with his son on social media.

Pandya had a hectic day on Thursday, July 4. He arrived in New Delhi with Team India early in the morning and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Following that, he flew to Mumbai, where he experienced an emotional rollercoaster during the bus parade and felicitation ceremony.

 

 

"I was speechless at that time, I am speechless now also. I believe in keep fighting the battles and not leaving the ground because both difficulties and success will come. I also got help from the captain, players and coach, everybody.", he said.

Spin-allrounder Krunal Pandya on Friday hailed Hardik's remarkable comeback during India's T20 World Cup triumph, saying amid the storm of criticism people seemed to forget that his younger brother is just a "human being with emotions".

Just a month after he was subjected to constant boos in the IPL, Hardik turned jeers into cheers, playing a pivotal role in ending India's 11-year ICC title drought.

India staged a dramatic comeback to pip South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown last Saturday, their first global title since 2013 Champions Trophy.

"It's almost been a decade since Hardik and I started playing professional cricket. And the last few days have been like a fairy tale that we've dreamt off," Krunal wrote in a long emotional post in his Instagram handle.

 

"Like every countryman I've lived this through our teams' heroics and I couldn't be more emotional with my brother being at the heart of it."

Krunal highlighted Hardik's struggles over the past year, including the consistent boos and jeers he faced at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2024 season after his surprising move back to the Mumbai Indians.

REDIFF CRICKET
