PIX: Discplined Bumrah shines in first outing in IPL 2025

Playing his first match in over three months, a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah produced an impressive spell against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Monday, in his first match of IPL 2025.



While he went wicketless, Bumrah conceded just 29 runs from his four overs -- a commendable performance considering that RCB piled up a huge 221/5 in 20 overs.



This was Bumrah's first match after a long injury lay-off, having last played in January.



1. Bumrah's first over (4th over)





IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

In a slightly surprising move, Bumrah was introduced into the attack in the fourth over rather than with the new ball.



Devdutt Padikkal picked up a risky single first ball, surviving a direct-hit chance from Hardik Pandya. Virat Kohli then took on his India teammate Bumrah, heaving the length ball over midwicket for six and rotating strike off the next.



Padikkal and Kohli played out the rest of the over with caution, as Bumrah looked to settle into his rhythm. 10 runs came off his first over, after which he was replaced by Deepak Chahar, who went for 20 in the final over of Powerplay.



2. Bumrah's second over (11th over)

Brought back in the 11th over, Bumrah continued with a short, one-over spell.



Mi were desperate for a wicket after Kohli had stroked a half-century to power RCB to 100/2 in 10 overs at the halfway mark.



Kohli looked to attack but Bumrah kept things tight with a clever mix of slower deliveries and yorkers.







Just five singles came off the over, during which Bumrah shared a light-hearted moment with Kohli -- the two sharing a laugh after a playful shoulder bump.



He later contributed in the field, taking a well-judged catch at short third man to dismiss Liam Livingstone, who miscued a scoop shot.



3. Bumrah's third over (18th over)

With two overs remaining, Bumrah returned at the death and delivered another controlled spell.



Against the rampaging duo of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, who had just stitched together a 50-run stand from just 17 balls, Bumrah managed to keep things quiet.



All six balls in the 18th over went for singles, to halt RCB's charge after Hardik Pandya had conceded 23 in the previous over.



4. Bumrah's 4th over (20th over)

Tasked with the crucial final over, Bumrah started with a sharp bouncer that struck Jitesh's gloves but fell short of the wicketkeeper. He followed it up with a mix of full tosses and pinpoint yorkers, conceding only a couple of singles in the first half of the over.



Jitesh then walked across his stumps and attempted the scoop but was beaten. He then went deep in his crease to get underneath the yorker before hammered it into the stands at long-on for a six.

Bumrah ended his spell with the wicket of Jitesh, who was trapped leg before wicket after a blistering cameo of 40 from 19 balls but he managed to overturn the decision using the review.

It was a promising return for India's spearhead Bumrah, who may not have picked up a wicket, but his control and economy stood out in a high-scoring game. With figures of 0/29 in four overs, he was the most economical on a tough night for the MI bowlers.