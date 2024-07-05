Rohit reveals dance move inspired by Chahal, Kuldeep

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s walk during the T20 World Cup victory ceremony is still the talk of the town. Photograph: BCCI/X IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s walk during the T20 World Cup victory ceremony is still the talk of the town.

Following their thrilling T20 World Cup victory, the Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a celebratory breakfast meeting.

The Prime Minister, eager to learn about the now-iconic dance Rohit Sharma performed while collecting the trophy, inquired about the inspiration behind it. Sharma revealed it wasn't a pre-planned move, but rather a suggestion from his teammates, specifically spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. This revelation sparked laughter from the entire group, hinting at the playful dynamic within the team.

"It was such a big moment for us. We had been waiting for this for so long. The players suggested just don't walk up to the stage in a usual way and attempt something different," Rohit said.

Further amusement came when Kuldeep Yadav, seemingly unsatisfied with Rohit's execution of the dance, jokingly admitted that the captain didn't follow his instructions perfectly.

PM Modi later asked Kuldeep how he mustered the courage to ask his captain to do such a thing.

"But he (Rohit) did not do the way I told him to do," was Kuldeep's response amid another round of laughter.

Prime Minister Modi then shifted his attention to Jasprit Bumrah, the tournament's Player of the Match with an impressive 15 wickets. He inquired about Bumrah's pre-match meal routine, particularly if he had the opportunity to indulge in his favourite breakfast items of idlis and paranthas.

Bumrah's response, delivered with a touch of amusement, revealed the realities of touring life. He admitted to missing his favourite dishes stating "Jo mil rahe tha uss se kaam chala raha tha", but emphasized his ability to adapt and focus on securing victory for the team, regardless of his dietary preferences.

This exchange highlights the dedication and commitment of the players, who prioritize team success over personal indulgences, even during a celebratory period.

Overall, the breakfast meeting provided a heart-warming glimpse into the lives of the World Cup champions.