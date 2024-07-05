News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Young Gill eager to open for Team India in T20Is

Young Gill eager to open for Team India in T20Is

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 22:00 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill will captain a new-look youthful Team India in the upcoming series in Zimbabwe. Photograph: Shubman Gill / X

Shubman Gill acknowledges the immense achievements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but aims to carve his own path as a T20I opener following their retirement from the format.

Gill, who will captain a young Indian team in Zimbabwe, expressed his desire to open the batting in T20 internationals during a press conference. He highlighted his experience as an opener in T20s and his role with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

While acknowledging the pressure that comes with replacing legends like Kohli and Rohit, Gill emphasizes the importance of setting personal goals. "Every player has his own goal," he said, focusing on what he can achieve with the team.

 

The 24-year-old confirmed that Abhishek Sharma, a breakout performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, will be his opening partner in the series. He also spoke about the valuable leadership experience he gained as captain of the Gujarat Titans.

Looking ahead to the series, Gill sees it as an opportunity for the young Indian team to gain exposure to international cricket. "We just want to give the players experience," he said, highlighting the importance of preparing them for the challenges of international matches.

Gill recognizes Zimbabwe's strengths, acknowledging their competitive performance in the recent ODI series. "We know it's going to be a challenge," he concluded, expressing his respect for their team.

Source: PTI
