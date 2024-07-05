News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is felicitated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday. Photograph: Eknath Shinde / X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the Indian cricket team following their T20 World Cup win. The announcement was made at the Vidhan Bhavan, where four Mumbai-based players from the team—captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey—were honoured.

In his speech, CM Shinde expressed his joy over the team's victory against Pakistan in the World Cup, particularly praising Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular catch in the final match against South Africa. Shinde also recognized the contributions of support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade.

CM Shinde in his speech expressed his delight over the team's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup. He specifically praised Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable catch in the final match against South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
River Seine's suitability questioned for Paris games
River Seine's suitability questioned for Paris games
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined

Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances