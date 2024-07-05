Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win

IMAGE: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is felicitated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday. Photograph: Eknath Shinde / X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the Indian cricket team following their T20 World Cup win. The announcement was made at the Vidhan Bhavan, where four Mumbai-based players from the team—captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey—were honoured.

In his speech, CM Shinde expressed his joy over the team's victory against Pakistan in the World Cup, particularly praising Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular catch in the final match against South Africa. Shinde also recognized the contributions of support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade.

