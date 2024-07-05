What Rohit Sharma Told Maharashtra Legislators

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube get a rousing welcome at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, July 5, 2024. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

Mumbai players from the T20 World Cup-winning team -- Captain Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey -- were felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Chief Minister Shinde presented the cricketers with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha and congratulated them on the victory.

Rohit Sharma was also presented with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the CM and Sports Minister Bansode.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav gets a traditional welcome at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Suryakumar Yadav, who took a match-turning catch in the final, told members of Maharashtra's legislature, 'I am very happy to meet you all. I can never forget the kind of support we all received yesterday and today here at Vidhan Bhavan.

SEE: Rohit Sharma addresses the Maharashtra legislature. Video: Kind courtesy Shanu/X

After the felicitation, to chants of 'Rohit! Rohit!' inside the Vidhan Bhavan, addressing the legislators, the captain thanked the CM for his gesture and said 'It was our dream to win this World Cup. I am grateful to my team-mates because this was a team effort. I was also lucky that every player put his hand up in every match and got us victories.'

Then, Rohit revealed the humour that his team-mates often speak about: 'Surya said earlier that the ball sat in his hand (talking about the match-winning catch). Good thing the ball sat in his hands or I would have sat him down in future.' Peals of laughter from the legislators.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is presented a Lord Ganesha idol...

IMAGE: ... As is Shivam Dube.