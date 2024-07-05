News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rohit Sharma Told Maharashtra Legislators

What Rohit Sharma Told Maharashtra Legislators

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube get a rousing welcome at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, July 5, 2024. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

Mumbai players from the T20 World Cup-winning team -- Captain Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey -- were felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Chief Minister Shinde presented the cricketers with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha and congratulated them on the victory.

Rohit Sharma was also presented with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the CM and Sports Minister Bansode.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav gets a traditional welcome at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Suryakumar Yadav, who took a match-turning catch in the final, told members of Maharashtra's legislature, 'I am very happy to meet you all. I can never forget the kind of support we all received yesterday and today here at Vidhan Bhavan.

SEE: Rohit Sharma addresses the Maharashtra legislature. Video: Kind courtesy Shanu/X

 

After the felicitation, to chants of 'Rohit! Rohit!' inside the Vidhan Bhavan, addressing the legislators, the captain thanked the CM for his gesture and said 'It was our dream to win this World Cup. I am grateful to my team-mates because this was a team effort. I was also lucky that every player put his hand up in every match and got us victories.'

Then, Rohit revealed the humour that his team-mates often speak about: 'Surya said earlier that the ball sat in his hand (talking about the match-winning catch). Good thing the ball sat in his hands or I would have sat him down in future.' Peals of laughter from the legislators.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is presented a Lord Ganesha idol...

 

IMAGE: ... As is Shivam Dube.

 

IMAGE: Chief Minister Shinde and Sports Minister Bansode presents Rohit a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Rohit's Friends Welcomed Him At Home
How Rohit's Friends Welcomed Him At Home
Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit
Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round
Wimbledon:Crowd favourite Paolini moves into 4th round
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC
Scrapping NEET-UG counterproductive: Govt to SC
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Starmer storm sweeps Sunak out of 10 Downing Street
Starmer storm sweeps Sunak out of 10 Downing Street

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'You Made Me Proud, Beta'

'You Made Me Proud, Beta'

Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts

Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances