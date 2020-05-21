SEE: Anushka reveals Virat's hilarious 'dinosaur' walk

May 21, 2020 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Virat Kohl/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is the actor in the family.

The man hailed as the finest batsman on the planet these days is trying hard to keep up with the missus's historic skills.

Anushka revealed her husband's funny side as India's captain was spotted imitating the 'dinosaur' walk inside their home.

'I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose,' Anushka says in the video posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh -- who made his Bollywood debut with Anushka in Band Baaje Baraat -- was among the first to react.

'Whutt' was the usually garrulous star's one word reaction.

Tennis star Sania Mirza couldn't stop laughing at Virosaurus's walk.

'Such a cute dinosaur', declared Director Aanand L Rai who directed Anushka in Zero.

Clearly, the lockdown is giving India's favourite couple lot of time to discover new things in each other.