SEE: 'Daddy Cool' Dhawan shakes a leg with son Zoravar

SEE: 'Daddy Cool' Dhawan shakes a leg with son Zoravar

April 17, 2020 14:34 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

With cricket coming to a complete standstill due to the lockdown, Indian cricketers are finding ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained during this tough time.

 

Opener Shikhar Dhawan danced to the track 'Daddy Cool' with his son Zoravar with both enjoying themselves to the fullest.

VIDEO: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one (Life is so much with his naughty boy. To tell you honestly, both daddy and son are cool. Love this little on)," Dhawan said in in his video posted on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Dhawan and wife Aesha danced to the tunes of the popular Jeetendra song Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham from the 1970 movie Humjoli.

Shikhar also copied Jeetuji's all-white clothing style, but Aesha and he could only play table tennis indoors compared to badminton in the original song.

'Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai @aesha.dhawan5 #JeetendraJi', the ever smiling Shikhar says on his Instapost.

