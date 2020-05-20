SEE: Sachin gives son Arjun a haircut

May 20, 2020 11:13 IST

'As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair.'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar gives son Arjun a haircut. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar turned over his golden arm once again as he gave son Arjun a haircut with a bit of assistance from daughter Sara.

With all the haircutting salons in Mumbai shut becauuse of the lockdown, Mumbaikars have taken to cutting their hair at home or taking a family member's help for the same.

The doting dad assured Arjun that even if the haircut was not up the mark, the youngster would continue to look handsome.

'As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut️ turns out you'll always be handsome @arjuntendulkar24 Special thanks to my salon assistant @saratendulkar', Tendulkar said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Last month, Tendulkar had cut his own hair and said he went from 'playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts'.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, sought gorgeous wife Anushka Sharma's help for a haircut.

VIDEO: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram