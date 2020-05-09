News
Only this person can beat Dhoni!

Only this person can beat Dhoni!

By Rediff Cricket
May 09, 2020 18:21 IST
MS DhoniFormer captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team.

During lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhoni and his daughter Ziva were up for some outdoor running session at their Ranchi farmhouse.

 

The video of the father-daughter duo from the evening exercise session was shared on Ziva's Instagram page. Dhoni was seen pushing his daughter to run alongside him but she stopped midway and said she was 'too tired to run'.

 

The former captain cool has time and again surprised his fans with his speed. He is generally seen running like a cheetah between the wickets.

Dhoni has got an extended break from competitive cricket due to the suspension of Indian Premier League due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He has not played competitive cricket since India's exit from the 2019 World Cup semi-final last year.

 

Rediff Cricket
