Cricket Dads Shine

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Father's Day was a celebration of love and laughter for Indian cricketers and their families.

Rohit Sharma took to social media with a picture of him playing on the beach with daughter Samaira.

Anushka Sharma shared a unique and personalised creation -- a painting featuring daughter Vamika's and husband Virat Kohli's foot impressions. The artwork, accompanied by a loving message.

From playful interactions to heartwarming cuddles, Hardik Pandya posted a video compilation chronicling precious moments with son Agastya.

Father's Day saw an outpouring of love and appreciation from IPL teams, offering fans a glimpse into the paternal sides of their cricket stars.

Delhi Capitals led the way with a compilation video featuring Coach Ricky Ponting and batter David Warner. The caption, 'From making us fall in love with this game, to having our back while receiving all the fame', captured the dual role fathers play in shaping their children's lives.

Punjab Kings tugged at heartstrings with a video of Captain Shikhar Dhawan embracing son Zoravar alongside a caption, 'Har mushkil naal ladd jaave jo, Apne tabbar layi khad jaave jo, Bin mange parivaar layi tyaag kare, Ik pyo hi kehlaave oh.'.

Gujarat Titans joined the chorus with a video echoing the sentiment, 'You say heroes, we hear dads.'