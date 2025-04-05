HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kejriwal spent Rs 31 lakh per month on Sheesh Mahal: BJP

Kejriwal spent Rs 31 lakh per month on Sheesh Mahal: BJP

April 05, 2025 22:11 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and cited an RTI reply that revealed the former chief minister's bungalow was maintained with an annual cost of Rs 3.69 crore between 2015-2022.

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the details obtained through a right to information (RT) query has shown that a total of Rs 3,69,54,384 was spent annually on regular maintenance of Kejriwal's previous bungalow that he occupied as the chief minister.

No reaction was immediately available from Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party on the BJP's charges.

 

An amount of Rs 29. 56 crore was spent on general repairs, sewage, electricity and structural work of Kejriwal's government bungalow located on Flagstaff Road between March 31, 2015 and December 27, 2022, he said quoting the RTI reply.

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal to 'come forward and explain what exactly was lacking in his bungalow that required Rs 31 lakh to be spent every month on its maintenance'.

Kejriwal, who came to power with promises of leading a government for the common man, was already exposed by his 'luxurious lifestyle' at the 'Sheesh Mahal' constructed 'secretively with a cost of Rs 52 crore', Sachdeva claimed.

"We are presenting more evidence of Kejriwal's five-star lifestyle and corruption, and we demand an immediate response from him," he said addressing a press conference here.

Sachdeva said that a person from Maharashtra had filed the RTI query seeking details on the maintenance expenses on Kejriwal's previous residence and added the figures revealed his "extravagant lifestyle" and "corruption" in government works.

"In Delhi, where one can build a decent 250-300 square yard house spending Rs 3 to 4 crore, the cost of maintenance of Kejriwal's bungalow at Rs 3.69 crore annually is astonishing," he said.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal has been avoiding the answering questions asked to him for a long time.

The people of Delhi expect him to come forward and clarify what exactly was so deficient in his bungalow that Rs 31 lakh per month was needed for its maintenance, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
