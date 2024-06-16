'Dad, You're My Partner In Crime'

To share tell us about your father, just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My father) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about your him.

IMAGE: Vidit and his dad, Sreevathsa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Kadri

Eleven-year-old Vidit Sreevathsa has this to say about his favourite partner in crime.

For all my adventures big and small, you are the captain of my ship.

Through every hug and smile you share, you show your love towards me.

You are my coach and mentor.

You guide me in every way -- from teaching me how to ride a cycle with ease to cheering me on for every little win.

You are my favourite partner in crime; I love the times we pull pranks on Mom.

Though I may not always say it, your love and care, Dad, is the best thing I can ask for.

Love you!

Thank you, Vidit, your dad seems really cool.

IMAGE: Syon and his Papa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Charu Vijayvargia

Syon RV, who is also 11 years old, has written a poem for his father.

You and I, you and I, we're like diamonds in the sky

When I opened the ecstatic door to life,

You were there, staring happily, eye-to-eye.

From those scary math Sunday classes,

To me matching your style, even glasses!

From those long 13+ movies,

To slipping away your charger smoothly.

From English to Hindi,

To speaking about politics, even Modi!

You have been there, left no stone unturned,

You're an inspiration to me, from whom I've learned.

As the years pass, our bond keeps evolving,

Just know I love you, From the moon and back.

Every word I've expressed is true,

Your love is priceless, comes with no price tag.

Happy Father's Day, Papa!

Here's another picture of Syon with his Papa.

Thank you, Syon, your Papa sounds like too much fun.

