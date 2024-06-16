Film folk celebrate Father's Day by posting lovely moments with their dads as well as adorable moments with their children.
Aishwarya gives daddy Rajinikanth an extra tight hug on the special day.
Varun Dhawan celebrates his first Father's Day with a little glimpse of his daughter.
Anita Hassanandani celebrates the special day with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv with some pool time.
Arjun Kapoor goes back in time with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Anshula.
'No one like my papa,' swears Bipasha Basu with Hirak Basu.
Gabriella Demetriades celebrates Arjun Rampal, seen here with their older son, Arik.
Sunny Deol/ raises a toast to his father, Dharmendra.
Kajal Aggarwal hugs daddy Vinay.
Karan Johar loves being a daddy to Yash and Roohi.
Madhuri Dixit remembers some happy memories with her late father, Shankar Dixit.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter, Nurvi.
Nushrratt Bharuccha with her parents Tasneem and Tanveer Bharucha.
Sobhita Dhulipala writes a cute message to her father: 'My only wish is to be born to my father and mother in every lifetime. Nothing else matters. My sister can come as a dog or something, that's okay.'
Shriya Pilgaonkar with her dad Sachin.
Rakul Singh with her father Rajendra Singh.