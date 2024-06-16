Film folk celebrate Father's Day by posting lovely moments with their dads as well as adorable moments with their children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Aishwarya gives daddy Rajinikanth an extra tight hug on the special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan celebrates his first Father's Day with a little glimpse of his daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani celebrates the special day with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv with some pool time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor goes back in time with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Anshula.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

'No one like my papa,' swears Bipasha Basu with Hirak Basu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Gabriella Demetriades celebrates Arjun Rampal, seen here with their older son, Arik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol/ raises a toast to his father, Dharmendra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal hugs daddy Vinay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar loves being a daddy to Yash and Roohi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit remembers some happy memories with her late father, Shankar Dixit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter, Nurvi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha with her parents Tasneem and Tanveer Bharucha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala writes a cute message to her father: 'My only wish is to be born to my father and mother in every lifetime. Nothing else matters. My sister can come as a dog or something, that's okay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her dad Sachin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh with her father Rajendra Singh.