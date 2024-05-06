News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Scotland announce T20 World Cup squad

Scotland announce T20 World Cup squad

Source: PTI
May 06, 2024 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scotlland

IMAGE: Scotland play their 6th T20 World Cup. Photograph: Cricket Scotland/X

Michael Jones and Brad Wheal returned to Scotland's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, while seasoned Somerset pacer Josh Davey missed out.

Jones and Wheal, representing Durham and Hampshire respectively, were left out of Scotland's roster for the T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland earlier this month. But the duo has been cleared by the counties to play in the marquee event in the Americas next month..

However, "neither Davey nor his Somerset team-mate Andrew Umeed, who is uncapped at T20I level, were made available for World Cup selection," ESPNcricinfo reported.

 

"It was a really difficult selection meeting, and it's never easy getting it down to a squad of 15. It was ultimately about getting the balance of the squad just right, and we feel we've done that here," Scotland head coach Doug Watson said.

"To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group. I'm very excited about what lies ahead, and I think the players are too, the closer we get to it," he added.

The Richie Berrington-led Scots, featuring in their sixth-ever T20 World Cup, play their opener versus defending champion England on June 4 in Barbados.

They have been clubbed in Group B where they also face Australia, Namibia and Oman.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Was Sameer Rizvi's The Best Catch?
Was Sameer Rizvi's The Best Catch?
Uganda to field oldest player at 2024 T20 World Cup
Uganda to field oldest player at 2024 T20 World Cup
We failed in executing our plans: LSG skipper Rahul
We failed in executing our plans: LSG skipper Rahul
Over 20 detained, but no breakthrough in Poonch attack
Over 20 detained, but no breakthrough in Poonch attack
India defeat Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-hit match
India defeat Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-hit match
How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...
How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...
Shah, Scindia among key contestants in third phase
Shah, Scindia among key contestants in third phase

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...

How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...

Blue and Orange: India's jersey for T20 World Cup!

Blue and Orange: India's jersey for T20 World Cup!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances