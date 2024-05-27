News
36 & MVP: Narine makes birthday a double joy

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2024 02:13 IST
Sunil Narine

IMAGE: Sunil Narine steals the show with MVP Award. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine's 36th birthday turned out to be one he'll never forget.

Playing against SRH in Chennai on Sunday, May 26th, Narine not only celebrated his birthday but also achieved a remarkable double – winning the IPL title with his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and being crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.

‘Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012,’ Narine said at the post-match presentation, referencing KKR's previous title win at the same venue. ‘The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.’

This victory was particularly sweet for Narine, who expressed his current enjoyment of the game.

 

‘I am enjoying my cricket at the moment – batting, bowling and fielding,’ he declared. ‘What helps is when the team is winning.’

Sunil Narine

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/Instagram

Narine's batting prowess played a significant role in KKR's success.

He elaborated on his approach, ‘Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting the team off to a flyer, the support from GG (Gautam Gambhir) – that was very good.’

He also acknowledged the contribution of his teammates, particularly his opening partner Phil Salt.

While celebrating his batting contributions, Narine didn't forget the importance of the bowling unit.

Sunil Narine

‘We always pick early wickets, when we come to bowl, we bowl with less pressure,’ he explained.

‘As a total bowling unit, picking up wickets is key and it helped us win the title.’

This IPL season marked Narine's third title with KKR, and remarkably, his third time claiming the MVP award.

It was truly a birthday to remember for the star all-rounder.

