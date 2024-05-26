News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz cruises past Wolf in dominant French Open opener

Alcaraz cruises past Wolf in dominant French Open opener

May 26, 2024 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against JJ Wolf of the United States. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start in his bid to claim a first French Open title when he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 without any issues on his troublesome arm on Sunday.

 

Last year's semi-finalist arrived at Roland Garros with only four matches under his belt on clay due to a right forearm problem that forced him to skip Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed by the problem.

Having admitted he still had lingering worries and sporting a compression sleeve, the 21-year-old Spaniard drew a few gasps from the crowd on Philippe Chatrier court when he dropped serve in the first game of the contest but he responded instantly.

French Open

IMAGE: JJ Wolf of the United States in action during his first round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Wolf, a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament making his second appearance in the Paris main draw, struggled to keep up with his opponent thereafter and the 25-year-old was broken three times in a one-sided opening set.

Under grey skies, Alcaraz quickly doubled his advantage in the contest and then raced ahead 3-0 under the roof in the third set, after rain began falling, before closing out the match when Wolf sent a shot long.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
2-time PGA tour winner Murray passes away at 30
2-time PGA tour winner Murray passes away at 30
Not injured, withdrawal a precautionary move: Neeraj
Not injured, withdrawal a precautionary move: Neeraj
Will take a lot of positives and confidence: Sindhu
Will take a lot of positives and confidence: Sindhu
PIX: KKR bowl out SRH for 113, lowest-ever IPL final
PIX: KKR bowl out SRH for 113, lowest-ever IPL final
Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win
Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win
Cyclone Remal: Over 1L evacuated; rail, air ops hit
Cyclone Remal: Over 1L evacuated; rail, air ops hit
Injury blow for Windies: Holder out of T20 World Cup
Injury blow for Windies: Holder out of T20 World Cup

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: KKR bowl out SRH for 113, lowest-ever IPL final

PIX: KKR bowl out SRH for 113, lowest-ever IPL final

French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd

French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances