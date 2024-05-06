Was Sameer Rizvi's The Best Catch?

Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. CSK lost their wickets at regular intervals. But CSK put on a par score of 167 for 9 and some good bowling from Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and others saw Punjab finish at 139 for 9.

The best catches of the evening...

Sam Curran

Ravindra Jadeja rescued CSK with a gritty 43 from 26 balls before he perished in the final over. After hitting pacer Arshdeep Singh for a six over long on, he attempted to hit the next ball out of the ground but miscued the pull shot off the back of the hand slower bouncer and Curran had no problems in taking the high catch at long on.

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran bowled a beauty to get England team-mate Moeen Ali. The CSK left-hander mistimed the pull shot off a slower bouncer off the Punjab Kings captain and England team-mate Bairstow completed an easy catch at fine leg.

Sameer Rizvi

CSK dominated with the ball to leave Punjab Kings reeling on 80/7 in the 15th over. Harshal Patel looked to counter attack as he hit Simarjeet Singh for a six and a four off successive deliveries before the CSK pacer extracted revenge.

Harshal had a big swing but this time he ended up miscuing it high on the leg side as substitute fielder Sameer Rizvi rushed to his right at deep square leg to complete a good running catch, coming around the square leg umpire.

VOTE! CSK Vs PBKS: WHO TOOK THE BEST CATCH?