Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, made a grand appearance at the IPL final after recovering from his hospitalisation on Tuesday.

Beaming with pride, SRK joined the jubilant KKR players on the field, high-fiving them and sharing emotional embraces after their thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One of the most heartwarming moments was SRK's gesture of appreciation towards Gautam Gambhir, kissing him on his forehead, acknowledging KKR mentor's valuable contribution to the IPL 2024 triumph.

Social media buzzed with photos capturing Shah Rukh's excitement throughout the game, even with his mask on. Accompanied by wife Gauri, both donned KKR jerseys, displaying their unwavering support for the team.

The KKR camp erupted in joy as Gambhir lifted Sunil Narine, the Most Valuable Player of the season with a stellar performance of 488 runs and 17 wickets.

SRK also shared a warm hug with Mitchell Starc, the most expensive signing in IPL history, acknowledging his contribution to the win.

He also embraced Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit, solidifying the KKR spirit.

True to his superstar style, SRK took a victory lap around Chepauk, striking his iconic pose and showering spectators with flying kisses.

IMAGE: Jay Amit Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and Kuppuswamy Annamalai, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit. The BCCI secretary's father is senior BJP leader Amit A Shah.

IMAGE: Leander Paes was spotted at Chepauk. Lee trained at the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy in Chennai, which played a crucial role in shaping his early career, providing him with the foundation to become one of India's greatest tennis champions.

IMAGE: BCCI President Roger Binny, right, with Treasurer Ashish Shelar, left, Joint Secretary Devjit Saikia, second from left, and other Board officials.

IMAGE: Snehasish Ganguly, right, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.