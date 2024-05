Photograph and Video: Adidas/X

Team India's new T20 jersey was launched on Monday ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.



Adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian team, shared the video of the new jersey on social media. The new jersey is a mix of blue and orange, featuring a tri-coloured stripe on the collar.



'One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey,' adidas said on X.

The new India jersey will be available in stores and online from Tuesday, May 7.