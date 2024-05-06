News
Uganda to field oldest player at 2024 T20 World Cup

Uganda to field oldest player at 2024 T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
May 06, 2024 18:55 IST
Uganda's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Uganda's T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uganda Cricket Association

Uganda off-spinner Frank Nsubuga is set to become the oldest cricketer to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup at the age of 43.

On Monday, the Uganda Cricket Association announced a 15-member squad for the marquee event set to be held in the Americas from June 2, the nation's first-ever appearance in the main round of the competition.

Brian Masaba will lead the side, while Riazat Ali Shah has been named his deputy.

In the Africa Qualifiers, Uganda finished second in the Regional Final, behind Namibia, to seal their berth.

 

Uganda will get their campaign underway versus Afghanistan on June 3 in Guyana, having been clubbed in Group C, which also includes New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and hosts West Indies.

Uganda squad: Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassun, Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani and Juma Miyaji.

Reserve players: Ronald Lutaaya and Innocent Mwebaze.

Source: PTI
