How Mumbai Indians Can Make Play-Offs...

Mumbai Indians will keep an eye on the run rate as they hope to miraculously book a play-offs berth.

Mumbai Indians slumped to another defeat in IPL 2024 after being outclassed by the Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Mumbai Indians are in ninth place with six points and a net run rate of -0356 after winning just 3 of 11 matches in the tournament.

A string of disappointing losses has seen the end of MI's chance to finish the league in the top three, but there is a small window through which they can qualify for the play-offs.

MI have six points after playing 11 matches and need to win their next three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to bag six points from these games.

12 points after playing 14 matches will be enough for them to qualify for the play-offs. But their qualification also depends on how the other teams fare.

Going by the current standings, MI can't go above Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both have 16 points. After playing 10 matches each, both have cemented their positions at the top of the pile.

While MI will remain below Sunrisers and LSG since they have already bagged 12 points. MI's only chance to finish in the fourth place is if LSG concede defeat in their remaining three matches against SRH, Delhi Capitals and MI. LSG lost Sunday's game to KKR.

Hardik Pandya's side will also keep an eye on Chennai Super Kings, DC, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and hope that they don't cross the 12 point mark and keep a lower net run rate.

MI will take on SRH in their forthcoming match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.