News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PGA Tour golfer Murray died by suicide, says family

PGA Tour golfer Murray died by suicide, says family

May 27, 2024 03:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Grayson Murray

IMAGE: American Grayson Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday.

American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

 

The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open: Alcaraz cruises; Wawrinka upsets Murray
French Open: Alcaraz cruises; Wawrinka upsets Murray
Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win
Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win
Amid Hardik Rumours, Krunal's Sweet Post
Amid Hardik Rumours, Krunal's Sweet Post
French Open: Alcaraz cruises; Wawrinka upsets Murray
French Open: Alcaraz cruises; Wawrinka upsets Murray
36 & MVP: Narine makes birthday a double joy
36 & MVP: Narine makes birthday a double joy
IPL 2024: Kohli takes orange cap! Who else won big?
IPL 2024: Kohli takes orange cap! Who else won big?
IPL 2024: 'KKR played like invincibles'
IPL 2024: 'KKR played like invincibles'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

2-time PGA tour winner Murray passes away at 30

2-time PGA tour winner Murray passes away at 30

French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd

French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances