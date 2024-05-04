Saina's Royal Breakfast With Sanga, Buttler

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with Kumar Sangakkara and Kuldeep Sen. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

It was a breakfast of champions in Hyderabad on Friday, May 3, 2024, as Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal caught with some of Rajasthan Royals' players and support staff.

Saina met up with Royals Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara, star batter Jos Buttler and pacer Kuldeep Sen at a breakfast hosted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Treasurer P M Sai Prasad.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with Jos Buttler.

'Breakfast with the Royals. Had an absolute blast with the @rajasthanroyals team,' Saina posted on Instagram.

'I wish you all the success and glory this season.'