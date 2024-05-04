News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saina's Royal Breakfast With Sanga, Buttler

Saina's Royal Breakfast With Sanga, Buttler

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 04, 2024 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with Kumar Sangakkara and Kuldeep Sen. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram
 

It was a breakfast of champions in Hyderabad on Friday, May 3, 2024, as Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal caught with some of Rajasthan Royals' players and support staff.

Saina met up with Royals Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara, star batter Jos Buttler and pacer Kuldeep Sen at a breakfast hosted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Treasurer P M Sai Prasad.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with Jos Buttler.

'Breakfast with the Royals. Had an absolute blast with the @rajasthanroyals team,' Saina posted on Instagram.

'I wish you all the success and glory this season.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka
Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka
Snake venom use: ED files case against Elvish Yadav
Snake venom use: ED files case against Elvish Yadav
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sanju Era Begins!

Sanju Era Begins!

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances