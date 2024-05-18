KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings

IMAGE: KL Rahul, whose team also finished out of play-off zone was disappointed. Photograph: BCCI

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants endured underwhelming seasons in IPL 2024. While MI finished dead last with a whimper, losing their final match by 18 runs, LSG too fell short of playoff aspirations.

LSG skipper KL Rahul, whose team also finished out of play-off zone was equally disappointed.

"Very disappointing. At the start of the season, I felt we had a very strong season and most bases covered. Couple of injuries happen but the guys who went away dented us a little bit," Rahul said with obvious reference to country's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav.

"We didn't play well enough collectively and couldn't come together as much as we wanted to. Today was the kind of game we wanted to play more when the bowlers and batters both come together," he said.

Rahul, who is not part of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, however, was non-committal on whether he would bat in the middle order in coming days.

"Maybe, maybe not, there's not much T20 cricket coming up [for me] now," he said when asked if he will think of batting in the middle order.

"It depends on where I stand and what I need to do to get back in the team, I'll think about what the team needs," he added.