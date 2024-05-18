News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings

KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings

Source: PTI
May 18, 2024 01:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul, whose team also finished out of play-off zone was disappointed. Photograph: BCCI

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants endured underwhelming seasons in IPL 2024. While MI finished dead last with a whimper, losing their final match by 18 runs, LSG too fell short of playoff aspirations.

LSG skipper KL Rahul, whose team also finished out of play-off zone was equally disappointed.

"Very disappointing. At the start of the season, I felt we had a very strong season and most bases covered. Couple of injuries happen but the guys who went away dented us a little bit," Rahul said with obvious reference to country's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav.

"We didn't play well enough collectively and couldn't come together as much as we wanted to. Today was the kind of game we wanted to play more when the bowlers and batters both come together," he said.

 

Rahul, who is not part of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, however, was non-committal on whether he would bat in the middle order in coming days.

"Maybe, maybe not, there's not much T20 cricket coming up [for me] now," he said when asked if he will think of batting in the middle order.

"It depends on where I stand and what I need to do to get back in the team, I'll think about what the team needs," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'
'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish
No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish
Scheffler charged with assault before PGA
Scheffler charged with assault before PGA
PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last
PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last
'We aren't worried what Modi says...'
'We aren't worried what Modi says...'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last

PIX: LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances