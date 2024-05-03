News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2024 06:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/X, KKR/X

While the cricket world buzzed with India's T20 World Cup squad announcement, a heartwarming moment unfolded at the Mumbai Indians training session.

 

Captain Rohit Sharma, fresh from his press conference explaining the selection decisions, joined his team-mates.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Rohit break away from a group discussion that included MI mates Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer and KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir.

His focus shifted towards Rinku Singh, the young KKR batter.

The brief chat between Rohit and Rinku sparked curiosity.

 

Rinku, who many felt deserved a World Cup spot, was a notable absentee from the final 15 though he features among the reserves.

The unscheduled conversation between Rohit and Rinku fuelled speculation about words of encouragement or perhaps even a pep talk from the India captain to the downcast youngster.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, acknowledged the difficulty of leaving out Rinku, praising his recent form and stating it was a matter of team composition, not individual performance. 'He's done nothing wrong,' Agarkar emphasised.

Meanwhile, KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar disputed the notion of Rinku being out of form.

'He has not played enough balls barring one-odd game wherein he has not got runs. He has got runs in every game which have been critical runs for us,' Nayar said.

'The form has never been in question.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
T20 WC: 'The reason for picking 4 spinners is...'
T20 WC: 'The reason for picking 4 spinners is...'
Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh
Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh
Eknath Shinde Rouses Support For Son
Eknath Shinde Rouses Support For Son
RR Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
RR Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
Molestation charge filed against Bengal guv
Molestation charge filed against Bengal guv
Heat sweeps east, south; more May heat waves likely
Heat sweeps east, south; more May heat waves likely

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'

T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'

MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine

MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances