Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede

Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 04, 2024 09:31 IST
Stars descended upon the Wankhede stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, evening, to watch the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Dhanush took some time off from his shooting schedule to catch the cricketing action. Photographs: BCCI
 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles.

It was not a happy night for the hosts as KKR outclassed MI for their first win at the Wankhede in 12 years.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

 

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh must have been disappointed at her husband Rohit Sharma's low score.

 

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi, whose late father Bishan Singh Bedi was the finest left-arm spinner of his time, perhaps all time.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood Composer Anu Malik, a long-time MI fan.
REDIFF CRICKET
Why 300 is possible in T20s...
Sanju Era Begins!
Ricky Ponting reveals son's secret IPL ritual
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
Starc Finally Justifies Price Tag
Boris Johnson forgets ID, denied polling booth entry
Kasparov clarifies after post on Rahul G goes viral
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

