Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede

Stars descended upon the Wankhede stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, evening, to watch the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Dhanush took some time off from his shooting schedule to catch the cricketing action. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles.

It was not a happy night for the hosts as KKR outclassed MI for their first win at the Wankhede in 12 years.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh must have been disappointed at her husband Rohit Sharma's low score.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi, whose late father Bishan Singh Bedi was the finest left-arm spinner of his time, perhaps all time.

IMAGE: Bollywood Composer Anu Malik, a long-time MI fan.