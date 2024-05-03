News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sanju Era Begins!

Sanju Era Begins!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2024 11:00 IST
IMAGE: Fans pay a tribute to Sanju Samson after he was picked in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Photographs: BCCI
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned table-toppers Rajasthan Royals with a thrilling last ball victory at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

While the action on the field kept everyone on their toes, reactions in the stands were amusing and captivating.

The Sunrisers fans braved the heat to come out and cheer their side and there were a few who took humour out of it, comparing the scorching sun with SRH's scorching scores this season.

IMAGE: In his first match after he was picked for the World Cup, Sanju departed for a three-ball duck!

 

IMAGE: The Hyderabad Heat vs SRH's Scorching Scoreboards this season.

 

IMAGE: Remember how Cummins and Co silenced the crowd in Ahmedabad last November.

 

IMAGE: Abki Baar...

 

IMAGE: A little Royal braves the heat.

 

IMAGE: A happy dugout.

 

IMAGE: Look between...

 

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's mother prays for her son's team to win, and win it did!

 

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag's mom had a different emotion when her son's side lost the game by the slimmest of margins despite Riyan's heroic 77 runs off just 49 balls.

 

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Becky Boston aka Mrs Pat Cummins, appears pensive at events on the field.

 

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: Sone Martin, Heinrich Klaasen's wife, radiated pure joy as she watched him take the RR bowlers to the cleaners. Klaasen's blistering 42 runs off just 19 balls had SRH supporters erupt in excitement, and Sone's reaction perfectly captured that feeling.

 

IMAGE: Despite Aiden Markram not playing in the match, his wife Nicole Daniella O'Connor showed her support by cheering on SRH from the stands.

 

Trent Boult

IMAGE: Gert Smith aka Mrs Trent Boult with their youngest son.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

