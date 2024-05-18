News
No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

Source: PTI
May 18, 2024 01:19 IST
'The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass this game as another one (that went wrong)'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: The five time champions had finished last in 2022 as well. Photograph: BCCI

A dejected Hardik Pandya admitted that poor quality of cricket played by Mumbai Indians cost them the 2024 IPL season which ended in their second last place finish in three years.

The five time champions had finished last in 2022 as well.

Pandya was brought back in the MI set-up amid much fanfare but the team only won four games out of 14 under his leadership.

"It was quite difficult. We did not play good quality cricket, eventually cost us the whole season," Pandya said after MI's 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

"It's a professional world. Have to always come out and put our best foot forward. But yes, as a group we could not play quality cricket or smart cricket."

As the dust settles down, he would probably dissect what went wrong.

"Too early to point out what went wrong. The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass this game as another one (that went wrong)."

