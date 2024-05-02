MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 46.
As Sunil Narine continued to blaze away, there was speculation that there might be two Caps -- Orange and Purple -- on his head.
While that is looking unlikely now, it will still be hard to dislodge the MVPI cap sitting firmly on his head.
When you score 357 runs at a strike rate of 184, and take 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7, the MVPI soars into the stratosphere!
Narine's MVPI is currently 692, still 166 ahead of the very prolific Virat Kohli who is second at 528.
MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a simple 'runs equivalent', and rewards batters who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.
What the cricket fan would find most heart-warming is Rishabh Pant at third place with a MVPI of 489. What a delight to have him back impervious and unscathed!
It is always interesting to look at the last column of the table listing the paisa vasool (or player value) index (PVI).
The more expensive players tend to have a PVI of over 2000 when converted to US$, but we also find players (often bought at their base price) having a PVI(US$) of 100 or less.
Players like Tristan Stubbs (PVI 104), B Sai Sudarshan (45), Jake Fraser-McGurk (121), Phil Salt (275), Shashank Singh (45), Matheesha Pathirana (58) and Rajat Patidar (66) have provided fabulous value.
Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2024 (after Match 46 ending 29.4.24)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|M
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|
Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|357
|109
|37
|24
|184
|10
|7
|8
|692
|597
|2
|
Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|500
|113
|46
|20
|147.5
|0
|-
|10
|528
|2445
|3
|
Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|371
|88
|29
|23
|160.6
|0
|-
|10
|489
|2816
|4
|
Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|385
|82
|36
|17
|161.1
|0
|-
|9
|463
|2342
|5
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|447
|108
|48
|13
|149.5
|0
|-
|9
|458
|1015
|6
|
Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|338
|102
|40
|19
|211.3
|0
|-
|8
|436
|1208
|7
|
KL Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|378
|82
|34
|14
|144.3
|0
|-
|9
|429
|3069
|8
|
Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|303
|63
|22
|27
|214.9
|0
|9
|9
|419
|1202
|9
|
Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|273
|71
|18
|19
|192.3
|2
|11
|10
|412
|104
|10
|
Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|350
|66
|24
|26
|172.4
|0
|-
|9
|396
|782
|11
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|295
|80
|9
|28
|185.5
|0
|-
|9
|394
|1032
|12
|
Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|336
|65
|23
|18
|158.5
|0
|12
|9
|388
|339
|13
|
B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|418
|84
|43
|9
|135.7
|0
|-
|10
|383
|45
|14
|
Philip Salt
|KKR
|ENG
|324
|89
|37
|17
|155.8
|0
|-
|8
|375
|275
|15
|
Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|291
|64
|17
|22
|165.3
|0
|-
|9
|366
|3386
|16
|
Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|332
|84
|22
|21
|159.6
|0
|10
|9
|363
|811
|17
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|DC
|AUS
|247
|84
|22
|22
|237.5
|0
|-
|5
|356
|121
|18
|
Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|134
|66
|9
|6
|135.4
|7
|7.4
|10
|354
|2917
|19
|
Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|179
|64
|17
|12
|186.5
|9
|11.1
|8
|350
|2754
|20
|
Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|311
|105
|32
|18
|160.3
|0
|-
|9
|349
|3551
|21
|
Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|319
|107
|32
|11
|150.5
|0
|-
|8
|347
|2232
|22
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|11
|8
|1
|0
|100
|14
|6.6
|9
|343
|2710
|23
|
Shashank Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|263
|68
|19
|18
|182.6
|0
|-
|9
|343
|45
|24
|
Marcus Stoinis
|LSG
|AUS
|254
|124
|22
|12
|155.8
|3
|8.7
|9
|342
|2491
|25
|
Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|IND
|262
|83
|21
|19
|195.5
|0
|-
|10
|335
|1413
|26
|
Sam Curran
|PBKS
|ENG
|152
|63
|14
|3
|116
|12
|9.7
|9
|323
|4436
|27
|
Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|288
|62
|29
|14
|159.1
|0
|-
|10
|323
|1865
|28
|
Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|320
|89
|28
|9
|141
|0
|-
|10
|306
|1969
|29
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|157
|57
|14
|2
|131.9
|5
|7.5
|9
|301
|4117
|30
|
Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|85
|32
|9
|2
|149.1
|8
|8
|10
|297
|4346
|31
|
Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|212
|69
|23
|13
|165.6
|0
|-
|9
|292
|4045
|32
|
Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|14
|10.2
|9
|272
|3346
|33
|
Matheesha Prathirana
|CSK
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|13
|7.7
|6
|269
|58
|34
|
Jonny Bairstow
|PBKS
|ENG
|204
|108
|20
|12
|168.6
|0
|-
|7
|263
|1988
|35
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|249
|104
|30
|10
|154.7
|0
|-
|9
|263
|1178
|36
|
Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|211
|52
|11
|18
|175.8
|0
|-
|10
|260
|66
|37
|
Pat Cummins
|SRH
|AUS
|42
|31
|2
|3
|140
|10
|9.1
|9
|257
|6178
|38
|
Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|SA
|236
|81
|27
|9
|136.4
|0
|-
|9
|240
|2178
|39
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|13
|9
|9
|240
|2098
|40
|
T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|13
|9
|7
|240
|1291
|41
|
Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|197
|46
|16
|10
|151.5
|4
|11.9
|9
|239
|4861
|42
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|BAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|14
|9.8
|8
|235
|659
|43
|
Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|218
|50
|20
|9
|136.3
|0
|-
|8
|235
|3589
|44
|
Trent Boult
|RR
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.8
|9
|235
|2637
|45
|
Will Jacks
|RCB
|ENG
|176
|100
|12
|15
|191.3
|2
|11.3
|5
|234
|1177
|46
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|208
|54
|22
|13
|163.8
|0
|-
|9
|232
|240
|47
|
Daryl Mitchell
|CSK
|NZ
|198
|52
|14
|6
|132
|1
|9
|8
|231
|4694
|48
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|12
|8.4
|7
|229
|752
|49
|
Tim David
|MI
|AUS
|182
|45
|10
|12
|164
|0
|-
|9
|228
|2803
|50
|
Abdul Samad
|SRH
|IND
|148
|37
|15
|8
|187.3
|0
|-
|9
|220
|1408
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com