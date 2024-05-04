News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka

Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 04, 2024 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Chandra/Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma turned 36 in style with a glamorous dinner party hosted by her husband Virat Kohli.

The celebration, held at Bengaluru's popular Lupa restaurant, saw Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in attendance.

 

Virat Kohli

Kohli took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special evening, posting a photo of the menu personalised with 'Celebrating Anushka'.

He captioned it, 'Thank you, Manu Chandra (chef), for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.'

Chef Chandra echoed Kohli's sentiments, expressing his delight in catering to the group known for their passion for good food. 

Chandra also shared a picture of the group and wrote, 'Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lot's absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma.'

Virat Kohli

The celebration was more special as Faf's wife, Imari Visser, shares her birthday with Anushka on May 1.

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman were part of the festivities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
'Hardik and Virat will make for great combination'
'Hardik and Virat will make for great combination'
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In SP Citadel
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'I would've been completely lost...'

'I would've been completely lost...'

Ricky Ponting reveals son's secret IPL ritual

Ricky Ponting reveals son's secret IPL ritual

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances