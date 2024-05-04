Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Chandra/Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma turned 36 in style with a glamorous dinner party hosted by her husband Virat Kohli.

The celebration, held at Bengaluru's popular Lupa restaurant, saw Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in attendance.

Kohli took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special evening, posting a photo of the menu personalised with 'Celebrating Anushka'.

He captioned it, 'Thank you, Manu Chandra (chef), for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.'

Chef Chandra echoed Kohli's sentiments, expressing his delight in catering to the group known for their passion for good food.

Chandra also shared a picture of the group and wrote, 'Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lot's absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma.'

The celebration was more special as Faf's wife, Imari Visser, shares her birthday with Anushka on May 1.

Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman were part of the festivities.