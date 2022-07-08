News
Rohit scripts new captaincy record...

Source: ANI
July 08, 2022 10:15 IST
Rohit Sharma led India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma led India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday. Photograph: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first captain in cricketing history to win 13 consecutive T20Is.

 

Rohit achieved this feat during the first T20I match of the three-match series against England on Thursday, at Southampton.

After taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma took the Men in Blue to victory against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and now England.

An all-round performance from Hardik Pandya took India's total to 198/8 with a 33-ball 51 before scalping 4 for 33 to have England bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs and record a 50-run victory in the opening T20I in Southampton on Thursday.

