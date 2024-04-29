Shocking! Selectors set to leave out Samson, Gill for T20 WC

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The Indian cricket team faces some tough decisions as the selection committee gathers in Ahmedabad to finalise the T20 World Cup squad.

With a top-heavy batting line-up, the focus is on finding a wicketkeeper who can strengthen the lower-order, reported the Indian Express.

Sanju Samson, a strong contender for the US and Caribbean tour, faces competition due to his usual batting position at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals.

While his IPL performance has been impressive, the team prioritises specialists for specific roles. According to the Indian Express, this opens the door for Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma, who may be better suited for the lower-middle order. KL Rahul is likely out of the running.

Similar concerns surround Shubman Gill. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and potentially others occupying the top three, his inclusion in the main squad is less certain. The focus lies on middle-order specialists and finishers to fill the crucial No. 5, 6, and 7 positions.

The team seeks depth in both batting and bowling from its all-rounders. Hardik Pandya, despite form concerns, is likely to retain his spot alongside power-hitter Shivam Dube.

The spin attack will likely see Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh are the preferred pacers.

Players like Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, and Khaleel Ahmed are expected to join as travelling reserves, providing valuable cover for potential injuries or changes in strategy.