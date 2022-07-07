Kohli asks to be rested for Windies T20Is; Ashwin set for recall

IMAGE: While Virat Kohli will get his break as he has sought but his place in the Indian team for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka will depend on how he performs in the last two T20I against England. Photograph: BCCI

Former captain Virat Kohli has asked to be rested from the entire limited overs series against the West Indies next month, including the five T20Is, BCCI sources said.

It is also understood that India's T20 squad for the tour of West Indies will be announced on July 11, one day after the T20I series against England concludes.



"It was team management's decision to rest Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah for the (West Indies) ODI series along with skipper (Rohit Sharma) himself," a senior BCCI source saiod



The five-match T20I series starts on July 29 in Trinidad followed by couple of matches in St Kitts (Aug 1 and 2) and it concludes in Florida on August 6 and 7 respectively.



"However for the T20I series, all others are playing but Kohli has himself asked for a break. He has informed that he will be available for all series after the West Indies tour," the source informed.



It is understood that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be recalled for the T20 series to be played in the Caribbean and the United States.



"Ashwin is very much in the scheme of things and he will be playing the T20 series in the West Indies. Also Washington Sundar is still not fit to play and by the time he gets fit, he will be playing for Lancashire in County Championship and Royal London Cup," he added.



While Kohli will get his break as he has sought but his place in the Indian team for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka will depend on how he performs in the last two T20I against England.



In between, India are expected to play a short T20 series in Zimbabwe and just like in Ireland, a second string team is supposed to travel to the African nation.



K L Rahul is expected to be fit before the Asia Cup but if he recovers in time for the Zimbabwe tour, he will be part of that short series.



"Obviously, the stars will be rested for the Zimbabwe series as it will be followed by Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, home series against Australia and the team then travels to Australia for the World Cup," the source said.



Deepak Chahar, who is recovering from a hamstring and back injury, is expected to be fit for Asia Cup, starting on August 27.