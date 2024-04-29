News
Rediff.com  » News » CM post not ceremonial, must be available 24x7: HC on Kejriwal

CM post not ceremonial, must be available 24x7: HC on Kejriwal

Source: PTI
April 29, 2024 18:42 IST
The Delhi high court on Monday said the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the chief minister after his arrest is "personal" but it does not mean that the fundamental rights of school-going children would be trampled upon.

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, holds a roadshow in support of the party candidate from West Delhi seat Mahabal Mishra for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, April 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high court also said that Kejriwal's absence cannot allow students to go through the first term without free text books, writing material and uniform in schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

 

The high court said that a chief minister's post in any state, leave alone a buzzing capital city like Delhi, is not a ceremonial post and it is a post where the office holder has to be virtually available 24x7 to deal with any crisis or natural disaster like flooding, fire and disease.

"National interest and public interest demands that no person who holds this post is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch of time or for an uncertain period of time. To say that no important decision can be taken during a model code of conduct is a misnomer," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said.

The court was dealing with a PIL by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal, highlighting the non-supply of educational material and other statutory benefits to students in the MCD schools even after the commencement of the new academic session.

The high court said as the students of MCD schools are entitled for free text books, writing material and uniform in accordance with their constitutional and statutory rights, and the schools are going to close for summer vacations shortly, the MCD Commissioner is directed to incur the expenditure required for fulfilling the obligations forthwith without being constrained by the expenditure limit of Rs 5 crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist'
Kejriwal will continue to issue orders from jail: AAP
Kejriwal cannot sign political docs, says jails chief
Jolt to Cong as Indore nominee joins BJP before polls
Mcap of BSE-listed companies soar to all-time high
Take A Bow, Cameron Green!
ICG seizes Indian vessel with 173 kg of drugs; 2 held
